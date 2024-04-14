Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX) Shares Down 1.7%

Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.56 and last traded at $24.60. 17,495 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 39,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.02.

Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $223.35 million, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.16% of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Adaptive Alpha Opportunities ETF (AGOX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed, multi-asset fund that tactically allocates for capital appreciation. AGOX was launched on Sep 20, 2012 and is managed by Adaptive.

