AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX – Get Free Report) fell 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.70 and last traded at $31.74. 4,202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 3,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.34.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.11 and a 200 day moving average of $30.18. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QPX. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Finally, Sentinus LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 30,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

About AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF

The AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (QPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to maximize long-term growth through equity exposure while tactically managing downside risk. QPX was launched on Dec 28, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

