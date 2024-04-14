Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Trading Down 5.4% on Insider Selling

Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) traded down 5.4% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $25.41 and last traded at $25.44. 26,002 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 126,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.89.

Specifically, insider George A. Eldridge sold 7,500 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $201,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,626. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hunter Gillies sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,394.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George A. Eldridge sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $201,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,670 shares of company stock worth $1,864,870. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVTE. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Aerovate Therapeutics Trading Down 6.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $703.19 million, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.85.

Institutional Trading of Aerovate Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVTE. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 136.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 318.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 1,351.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 148.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

