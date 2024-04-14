Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Receives $45.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Affimed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Affimed to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.
Shares of AFMD opened at $5.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average is $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Affimed has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $11.10.
Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.
