Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Stock Price Down 1%

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.53 and last traded at $44.53. Approximately 115 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.99.

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.90.

Ag Growth International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1105 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

