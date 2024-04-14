AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCP) vs. Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Head-To-Head Contrast

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Free Report) and Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AGNC Investment and Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGNC Investment $251.00 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Granite Point Mortgage Trust $263.73 million 0.85 -$63.20 million ($1.50) -2.95

AGNC Investment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Granite Point Mortgage Trust.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

AGNC Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.6%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays out -40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AGNC Investment and Granite Point Mortgage Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGNC Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A Granite Point Mortgage Trust 1 1 2 0 2.25

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a consensus target price of $6.56, suggesting a potential upside of 48.47%. Given Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Granite Point Mortgage Trust is more favorable than AGNC Investment.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.6% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AGNC Investment and Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGNC Investment N/A N/A N/A Granite Point Mortgage Trust -23.49% 4.10% 1.16%

Summary

Granite Point Mortgage Trust beats AGNC Investment on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as American Capital Agency Corp. and changed its name to AGNC Investment Corp. in September 2016. AGNC Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc., a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

