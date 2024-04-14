Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Short Interest Up 31.0% in March

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 585,100 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the March 15th total of 446,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 60.3 days.
Akzo Nobel Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AKZOF opened at $71.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.79. Akzo Nobel has a fifty-two week low of $63.60 and a fifty-two week high of $85.36.
About Akzo Nobel
