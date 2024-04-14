Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.70

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.70 and traded as high as $28.61. Alico shares last traded at $27.51, with a volume of 15,593 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.63 million, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.71.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($2.06). Alico had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 110.84%. The company had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Alico, Inc. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Alico’s payout ratio is 3.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Alico by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Alico by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alico in the first quarter worth $518,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alico by 29.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 30,409 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Alico by 6.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 352,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,252,000 after acquiring an additional 20,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

