Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 450,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 99,617 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.49% of Stericycle worth $22,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Stericycle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Stericycle by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in Stericycle by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Stericycle by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Stericycle by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SRCL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Stericycle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Stericycle Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $49.26 on Friday. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.83.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.99 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 7.06%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

Further Reading

