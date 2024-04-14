Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,067 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Hilton Worldwide worth $26,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.28.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 2.7 %

HLT opened at $205.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.55. The company has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.43 and a 52 week high of $215.79.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

