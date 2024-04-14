Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 1,522 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.35% of Littelfuse worth $23,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,893,000 after acquiring an additional 37,011 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $227,332.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,435.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $227,332.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,435.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maggie Chu sold 1,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total value of $366,406.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,923.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,413 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LFUS. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th.

Littelfuse Trading Down 3.3 %

LFUS stock opened at $231.19 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.80 and a 1-year high of $309.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.20.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.02. The business had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.76 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.15%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

