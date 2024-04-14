Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 12,100 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 910,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.98% of PagerDuty worth $21,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PagerDuty during the third quarter valued at about $972,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in PagerDuty by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PagerDuty by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,465,000 after purchasing an additional 536,763 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 9.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,651,000 after acquiring an additional 60,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 56.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 190,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 68,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $22.12 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $35.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $111.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

PD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial raised PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at PagerDuty

In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 8,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $223,125.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,737,490.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 8,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $223,125.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,737,490.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shelley Webb sold 6,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $153,573.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,674,499.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,967 shares of company stock valued at $424,587. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PagerDuty Profile

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

