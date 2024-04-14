Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 119.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth $11,438,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.42.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of TRI opened at $152.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $117.46 and a one year high of $161.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.65.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Articles

