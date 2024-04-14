Alpha Financial Partners LLC Purchases 83 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Alpha Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,592 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.5% of Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $28,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Home Depot from $386.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.35.

Shares of HD stock opened at $342.87 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $369.91 and its 200 day moving average is $338.32. The company has a market cap of $339.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.60%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

