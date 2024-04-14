Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Receives $156.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get Alphabet alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $159.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $103.27 and a fifty-two week high of $161.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,539 shares of company stock valued at $35,906,259. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.