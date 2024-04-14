Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,226,000 after buying an additional 54,077,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,059,614,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alphabet by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,961,000 after buying an additional 19,612,974 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Alphabet by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,941,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,649,838,000 after buying an additional 9,703,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $159.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.11. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.27 and a 12-month high of $161.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GOOG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,539 shares of company stock worth $35,906,259 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.