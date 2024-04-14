Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by CKW Financial Group

CKW Financial Group lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.2% of CKW Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LB Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,424,000. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $906,000. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 45,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,383,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 8,628 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.50.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.0 %

GOOG opened at $159.19 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.27 and a 52 week high of $161.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,012,608.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 250,539 shares of company stock worth $35,906,259. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

