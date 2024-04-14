Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Boosted by BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd

BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 133.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,500,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 25.7% of BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $479,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Meritage Group LP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 165.8% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $157.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.33 and its 200 day moving average is $139.80. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.63 and a twelve month high of $160.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.61.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,163,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,163,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,539 shares of company stock valued at $35,906,259. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.