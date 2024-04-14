Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the March 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 674,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DOX shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.60.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Amdocs stock opened at $85.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Amdocs has a 12 month low of $78.38 and a 12 month high of $99.75.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amdocs will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.479 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amdocs

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 9,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 6.3% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 0.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 5.3% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

