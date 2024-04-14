Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 222.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 11,178 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amplify Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HACK opened at $62.85 on Friday. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $67.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.28.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.