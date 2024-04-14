AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Shares Gap Up to $3.17

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.17, but opened at $3.81. AMTD Digital shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 2,036,347 shares.

AMTD Digital Trading Up 6.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMTD Digital

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of AMTD Digital during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMTD Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in AMTD Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMTD Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMTD Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 5.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMTD Digital

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments.

Featured Stories

