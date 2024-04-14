Analysts Offer Predictions for Cascades Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cascades in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 10th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Cascades’ current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cascades’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Cascades from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.80.

TSE:CAS opened at C$9.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.02. Cascades has a 12 month low of C$9.31 and a 12 month high of C$15.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.76. The stock has a market cap of C$940.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.06.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.25). Cascades had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of C$1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.22 billion.

The firm also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is a positive change from Cascades’s previous 1 dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.16%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

