Analysts Set ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Price Target at $58.60

Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.60.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALE. Guggenheim upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Sidoti lowered ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.
Institutional Trading of ALLETE
ALLETE Trading Down 1.0 %
ALLETE stock opened at $58.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.24. ALLETE has a one year low of $49.29 and a one year high of $65.10.
ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $402.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ALLETE Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.58%.
About ALLETE
ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.
