Analysts Set ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Price Target at $58.60

Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.60.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALE. Guggenheim upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Sidoti lowered ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ALLETE by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,283,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,834,000 after acquiring an additional 28,466 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,579,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,402,000 after buying an additional 176,709 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ALLETE by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,406,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,426,000 after acquiring an additional 54,121 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,308,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,986 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 0.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,254,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE stock opened at $58.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.24. ALLETE has a one year low of $49.29 and a one year high of $65.10.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $402.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.58%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

