Analysts Set PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) PT at C$26.50

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$26.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PSK shares. ATB Capital increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. National Bankshares cut their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC cut their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$29.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$30.00 price target on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$27.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.27. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of C$20.41 and a 52 week high of C$28.42.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$136.60 million during the quarter. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 47.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 1.0488722 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PrairieSky Royalty Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PrairieSky Royalty

In other news, Director Glenn Mcnamara acquired 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$23.28 per share, with a total value of C$297,999.36. In related news, Director Leanne M. Bellegarde sold 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.78, for a total value of C$171,437.00. Also, Director Glenn Mcnamara acquired 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$23.28 per share, with a total value of C$297,999.36. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

