Analysts Set Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) PT at $71.22

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.56.

VRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vertiv from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vertiv from $69.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Vertiv stock opened at $83.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.45 and its 200-day moving average is $54.50. The company has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $88.69.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vertiv by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 14,886 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 18,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vertiv by 450.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 461,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 377,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

(Get Free Report

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

