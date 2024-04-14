Analyzing Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) and F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB)

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) and F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sturgis Bancorp and F.N.B.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Sturgis Bancorp alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sturgis Bancorp $49.68 million 0.72 $6.02 million $2.83 5.92 F.N.B. $2.23 billion 2.11 $485.00 million $1.32 9.89

F.N.B. has higher revenue and earnings than Sturgis Bancorp. Sturgis Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than F.N.B., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sturgis Bancorp 12.18% N/A N/A F.N.B. 21.77% 9.98% 1.28%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Sturgis Bancorp and F.N.B.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

79.3% of F.N.B. shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Sturgis Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of F.N.B. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Sturgis Bancorp has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, F.N.B. has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Sturgis Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. F.N.B. pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Sturgis Bancorp pays out 24.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. F.N.B. pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sturgis Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sturgis Bancorp and F.N.B., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sturgis Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A F.N.B. 0 0 4 0 3.00

F.N.B. has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.94%. Given F.N.B.’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe F.N.B. is more favorable than Sturgis Bancorp.

Summary

F.N.B. beats Sturgis Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sturgis Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides mortgage, automobile, savings secured, personal, home equity, equipment and machinery, government supported, and commercial real estate loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and business lines of credit; and credit cards. In addition, the company offers private banking, cashier checks, wire transfers, foreign drafts and foreign currency, overdraft protection, night depository, and notary services, as well as safe deposit boxes and residential mortgages. Further, it provides direct deposit, remote deposit capture, Visa check card, and checks reorder services; and investment and financial-advisory services, as well as commercial and consumer insurance and title insurance products. Additionally, the company offers estate and asset management services, such as estate settlements, trust administration, record keeping, investment management, and custody services; cash and treasury management; and online and mobile banking, bill pay, and mobile wallet services. It operates through 14 bank facilities and 4 full service standalone ATMs located in 12 communities in Michigan. Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Sturgis, Michigan.

About F.N.B.

(Get Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Community Banking segment offers commercial and consumer banking services, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services. It also provides consumer banking products and services, such as deposit products, mortgage and consumer lending services, and mobile and online banking services. The Wealth Management segment provides personal and corporate fiduciary services comprising administration of decedent and trust estates; and securities brokerage and investment advisory services, mutual funds, and annuities. The Insurance segment comprises commercial and personal insurance, and reinsurance products, as well as mezzanine financing options for small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates community banking branches in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C., and Virginia. F.N.B. Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Sturgis Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturgis Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.