Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Short Interest Update

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the March 15th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 541.0 days.
Andritz Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ADRZF opened at $62.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.58. Andritz has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $63.96.
About Andritz
