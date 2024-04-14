Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Short Interest Update

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the March 15th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 541.0 days.

Andritz Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADRZF opened at $62.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.58. Andritz has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $63.96.

About Andritz

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, China, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation.

