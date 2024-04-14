Aon plc (AON) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 on May 15th

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.675 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

AON has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. AON has a dividend payout ratio of 14.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AON to earn $17.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

Get AON alerts:

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $308.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $317.49 and its 200-day moving average is $315.45. AON has a 1 year low of $284.85 and a 1 year high of $347.37. The company has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AON will post 15.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AON

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,128. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total transaction of $4,098,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,613.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AON

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AON by 106,777.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after buying an additional 2,814,643 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth $341,922,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,392,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AON by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,355,000 after purchasing an additional 620,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 200.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 831,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,171,000 after purchasing an additional 555,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About AON

(Get Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.