Aon plc (AON) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 on May 15th

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.675 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.
AON has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. AON has a dividend payout ratio of 14.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AON to earn $17.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.
AON Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $308.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $317.49 and its 200-day moving average is $315.45. AON has a 1 year low of $284.85 and a 1 year high of $347.37. The company has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.50.
View Our Latest Stock Report on AON
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,128. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total transaction of $4,098,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,613.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AON
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AON by 106,777.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after buying an additional 2,814,643 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth $341,922,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,392,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AON by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,355,000 after purchasing an additional 620,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 200.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 831,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,171,000 after purchasing an additional 555,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.
About AON
Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AON
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.