Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the March 15th total of 28,900 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 122,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 251,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 32,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Down 11.8 %

NASDAQ:APVO opened at $0.85 on Friday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $91.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.22.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

