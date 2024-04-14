Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the March 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.0 days.

Archer Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ARHVF opened at $0.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08. Archer has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.14.

About Archer

Archer Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various oilfield products and services to the oil and gas industry in Norway, Argentina, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Platform Operations, Well Services, and Land Drilling. It provides oil tools, wireline services, and coil tubing and pumping services, as well as well construction and completion, well intervention and workover, slot recovery, well plug and abandonment, and surface, geothermal, and CCUS applications.

