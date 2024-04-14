Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $296.58, but opened at $280.27. Arista Networks shares last traded at $277.59, with a volume of 1,010,161 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $6,666,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,665,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,585,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $6,666,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,665,300 shares in the company, valued at $504,585,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total transaction of $48,622.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,055.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 361,036 shares of company stock valued at $102,813,921 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.59.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $281.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.41. The company has a market cap of $84.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,885,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,864 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,946,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 439.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,259,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

