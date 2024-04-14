Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 2,172 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

HOOD stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.95 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.73 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $2,652,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $2,652,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 916,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,995,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,212,150 shares of company stock worth $33,495,819 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOOD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.15.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

