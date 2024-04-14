ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG) Stake Raised by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 65.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of BATS:ARKG opened at $25.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.57.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Company Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

