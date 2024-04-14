Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Shares Down 1.8%

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) fell 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.25. 4,424 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 17,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 280.95% and a negative net margin of 1,524.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 54,109 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

