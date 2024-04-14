Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Shares Down 1.8%

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) fell 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.25. 4,424 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 17,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.8 %

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 280.95% and a negative net margin of 1,524.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armata Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 54,109 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

