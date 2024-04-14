Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Short Interest Up 17.8% in March

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,699,200 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the March 15th total of 4,839,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,239.0 days.

Assicurazioni Generali Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ARZGF opened at $25.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.72. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions under the Generali brand worldwide. The company operates through Life, Property & Casualty, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies.

