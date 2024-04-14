Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Short Interest Update

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the March 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Assicurazioni Generali Stock Performance

Shares of ARZGY stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.95. Assicurazioni Generali has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $12.85.

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

About Assicurazioni Generali

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions under the Generali brand worldwide. The company operates through Life, Property & Casualty, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.