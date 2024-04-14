Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of Assura Plc (OTCMKTS:ARSSF – Get Free Report) fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. 18,045 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 477% from the average session volume of 3,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Assura Trading Down 4.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.54.

Assura Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.