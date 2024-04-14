Atb Cap Markets Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.96 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2024 earnings at $5.91 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. CIBC lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.52.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $128.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.08.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.56%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $790,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 11,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $10,428,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

