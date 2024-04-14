ATI (NYSE:ATI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ATI (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

ATI has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ATI from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of ATI from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.67.

ATI stock opened at $51.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.22. ATI has a 1 year low of $34.10 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ATI had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ATI will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $268,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,331 shares in the company, valued at $4,640,007.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATI. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ATI during the first quarter worth $263,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in ATI during the first quarter worth $570,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ATI by 70.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 28,376 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in ATI by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 347,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,340,000 after acquiring an additional 14,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in ATI by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

