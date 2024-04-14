AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Receives C$27.65 Average Target Price from Analysts

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$27.65.

ACQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on AutoCanada from C$22.50 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Cormark set a C$35.00 price objective on AutoCanada in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on AutoCanada from C$33.00 to C$24.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on AutoCanada from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACQ

AutoCanada Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:ACQ opened at C$23.79 on Thursday. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of C$15.14 and a twelve month high of C$27.54. The firm has a market cap of C$561.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 396.08, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$23.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.51.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.43 billion. AutoCanada had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 0.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoCanada will post 3.0424469 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AutoCanada

In related news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought 21,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$26.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$564,865.52. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About AutoCanada

(Get Free Report

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.