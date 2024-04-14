Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Avient Stock Performance

AVNT opened at $41.28 on Thursday. Avient has a 12-month low of $27.73 and a 12-month high of $43.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.44 and a 200-day moving average of $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Avient had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avient will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Avient Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Avient

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 124.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Avient by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Avient by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avient by 248.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Avient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Avient by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avient

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

