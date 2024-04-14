Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Avient (NYSE:AVNTFree Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Avient Stock Performance

AVNT opened at $41.28 on Thursday. Avient has a 12-month low of $27.73 and a 12-month high of $43.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.44 and a 200-day moving average of $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Avient (NYSE:AVNTGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Avient had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avient will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Avient Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 124.10%.

Institutional Trading of Avient

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Avient by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Avient by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avient by 248.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Avient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Avient by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avient

(Get Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

