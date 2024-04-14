Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF) Stock Price Down 2%

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTC:AYASF – Get Free Report) was down 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.22 and last traded at $9.23. Approximately 89,074 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 51,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Down 2.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.13.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

