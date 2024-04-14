Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Ball by 0.9% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ball by 4.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 4.7% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Ball by 12.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ball alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel William Fisher acquired 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,222,068.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Ball Trading Down 1.3 %

Ball stock opened at $65.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.89. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.82.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ball had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Ball’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ball from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet raised Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ball

Ball Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.