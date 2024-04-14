BANCO DO BRASIL/S Stock Set to Split on Thursday, April 18th (OTCMKTS:BDORY)

Shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Free Report) are going to split on Thursday, April 18th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, April 18th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, April 18th.
BANCO DO BRASIL/S Stock Performance
BDORY stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average is $10.86. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $12.45.
BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 18.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that BANCO DO BRASIL/S will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.
BANCO DO BRASIL/S Cuts Dividend
About BANCO DO BRASIL/S
Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.
