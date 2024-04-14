Barclays Lowers InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Price Target to $33.00

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 84.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InMode currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

NASDAQ INMD opened at $17.92 on Friday. InMode has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day moving average is $22.38.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. InMode had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 40.22%. The company had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that InMode will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INMD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of InMode by 223.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,443,513 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $203,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762,511 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of InMode by 3,557.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,678,819 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $51,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,919 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter worth $32,366,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 199.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,736,843 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $64,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,213 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,916,711 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $68,427,000 after acquiring an additional 840,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

