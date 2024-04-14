Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 60.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,531 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $13,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

NYSE:BDX opened at $235.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $67.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $240.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.22. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $229.85 and a 1-year high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

