BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Sees Large Volume Increase After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 246,573 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 604,080 shares.The stock last traded at $779.57 and had previously closed at $785.96.

The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price objective (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $802.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total transaction of $353,299.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,032.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total transaction of $353,299.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,032.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Down 2.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $808.88 and a 200-day moving average of $752.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market cap of $113.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.37.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

