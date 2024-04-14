Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Position Reduced by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 38,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE BCX opened at $9.18 on Friday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $9.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.79.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Announces Dividend

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%.

(Free Report)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.