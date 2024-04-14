Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) PT Raised to $31.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $31.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BXSL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Stock Performance

BXSL stock opened at $30.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.60. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $31.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.49.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a net margin of 53.50% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXSL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 1,090.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile



Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

