Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $581,000 Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Dover by 783.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dover

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $1,060,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,910 shares of company stock worth $4,318,059. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of Dover stock opened at $172.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.25 and a fifty-two week high of $178.28.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. Dover’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dover

Dover Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.